Mumbai: BMC orders Dadar shops to maintain cleanliness

Mumbai: The G-North ward of the BMC has ordered all shopkeepers in the Dadar area to maintain cleanliness. The civic body has directed them to dispose of garbage in the nearest dustbins.

However, the shopkeepers have argued that instead of taking action against illegal hawkers the civic body is targeting them. The Dadar Vyapari Sangh (DVS) has therefore taken the traders’ grievances to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, requesting him to intervene in the matter.

Dadar- One of the favourite shopping destination for Mumbaikars

Dadar is one of the favourite shopping destinations in the city. The station connects the western and central lines and is surrounded by vegetable and flower markets that witness lakhs of footfalls every day.

“It is a burden on the BMC to lift garbage every day and there is a need to bring discipline in the area,” said a civic official.

DVS chairperson Sunil Shah said, “We are aware of our responsibility and we regularly clean our area, but each and every shop doesn’t produce waste. What action are they taking against illegal hawkers? They are targeting only shopkeepers who are actually paying taxes.”

A jewellery shop owner, Deepak Devrukhkar, said, “We follow the rules by throwing waste into dustbins. As per the Supreme Court order, no hawking is permitted within 150 metres of any railway station. The area outside Dadar (west) railway station is covered with hundreds of hawkers. If we ignore the civic notice today, they will take us for granted, so we have raised our voice against it.”