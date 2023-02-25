e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC orders Dadar shops to maintain cleanliness

Mumbai: BMC orders Dadar shops to maintain cleanliness

The shopkeepers have argued that instead of taking action against illegal hawkers the civic body is targeting them.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC orders Dadar shops to maintain cleanliness | File
Follow us on

Mumbai: The G-North ward of the BMC has ordered all shopkeepers in the Dadar area to maintain cleanliness. The civic body has directed them to dispose of garbage in the nearest dustbins.

However, the shopkeepers have argued that instead of taking action against illegal hawkers the civic body is targeting them. The Dadar Vyapari Sangh (DVS) has therefore taken the traders’ grievances to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, requesting him to intervene in the matter.

Read Also
Bombay HC stays demolition of flower shops at Dadar
article-image

Dadar- One of the favourite shopping destination for Mumbaikars

Dadar is one of the favourite shopping destinations in the city. The station connects the western and central lines and is surrounded by vegetable and flower markets that witness lakhs of footfalls every day. 

“It is a burden on the BMC to lift garbage every day and there is a need to bring discipline in the area,” said a civic official.

DVS chairperson Sunil Shah said, “We are aware of our responsibility and we regularly clean our area, but each and every shop doesn’t produce waste. What action are they taking against illegal hawkers? They are targeting only shopkeepers who are actually paying taxes.”

A jewellery shop owner, Deepak Devrukhkar, said, “We follow the rules by throwing waste into dustbins. As per the Supreme Court order, no hawking is permitted within 150 metres of any railway station. The area outside Dadar (west) railway station is covered with hundreds of hawkers. If we ignore the civic notice today, they will take us for granted, so we have raised our voice against it.”

Read Also
Mumbai: Coastal authority gives green signal to BMC's Madh-Versova cable bridge
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC to set up 50 more computer labs in schools

Mumbai: BMC to set up 50 more computer labs in schools

Mumbai: Metro 9 Line half ready; depot elusive

Mumbai: Metro 9 Line half ready; depot elusive

Dharavi redevelopment: Fresh tender after change in economic affairs

Dharavi redevelopment: Fresh tender after change in economic affairs

Pune: Campaign for by-polls over with war of words between leaders

Pune: Campaign for by-polls over with war of words between leaders

Maha IAS official’s death: FDA collect food samples from restaurant

Maha IAS official’s death: FDA collect food samples from restaurant