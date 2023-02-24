Mumbai: Coastal authority gives green signal to BMC's Madh-Versova cable bridge

Versova-Madh Bridge | Twitter

Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) on Thursday gave approval to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) ambitious cable-stayed bridge project that will connect Versova with Madh Island in the western suburbs.

This project was conceived almost a decade ago since there is no road which connects the two places directly and is separated by Versova creek, an inlet of the Arabian sea, stated a report in Indian Express.

Travel time from Versova to Madh will be reduced to 7-10 minutes

Reportedly, the only mode of direct public transport from Versova to Madh Island was ferry service which is non-operational for four months during monsoon. Apart from it, available mode of travel is 22-km-route between the two places via Western Express Highway or SV road.

Once the bridge is made, the travel time between two places will reduce to 7-10 minutes from the present 45-90 minutes, the report cited BMC saying.

Blue print was finalised three years ago

Although the blueprint was finalised by the civic agency back in 2020, the agency had to wait for clearances from MCZMA since the road passes through a dense mangrove cover and coastal regulatory zone.

In March last year, the MCZMA had asked BMC to find an alternative alignment fgor the bridge to ensure minimum damage to mangroves. Meanwhile, the project also faced opposition from fishing community in Versova and Madh who claimed that the bridge will be a hurdle in parking their boats.

Additional municipal commissioner (projects) P Velrasu was quoted saying that the latest design of the bridge is supported by both fishermen and coastal zone authorities. He added that a tender will be floated after they study approval letter by MCZMA.

Project costs likely to go up

When the project was first conceived, the bridge was estimated to be completed at a cost of Rs 400 crore and the cost is likely going to escalate.

The cable-stayed flyover will be 1.5 km long and 27.5 meters wide and have four lanes [2+2].

Civic officials also assured that to ensure minimum damage to mangroves temporary culverts will be made during construction.

