Mumbai: BMC undertakes extension work of SCLR to LBS road

SCLR Extension, Mumbai | File pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken extension work of the flyover from Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) road at Kurla. BMC is going to spend Rs29.99 crore on the project, which will be completed in two years.

Decongesting traffic

The flyover will be helpful to break the traffic congestion on Central Salestte Tramway (CST) road at Kurla and another connector for the SCLR. Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority recently constructed a connector from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) junction and Kalina junction to the LBS road flyover. However, motorists using Chembur Santacruz Link Road halal bridge Kurla can only use this new connector.

“This flyover will help to avoid three signals from the BKC junction. The first one is at the BKC junction, the second is at the BKC-CST road junction the third signal is at the LBS road junction and motorists travelling from Kalina can also avoid two signals,” said an official.

Useful for northbound traffic

The bridge will be 5.5 meters wide and with one and a half lanes. It can only be used by northbound traffic. For the southbound traffic, as the metro work is going on, the civic body cannot construct the connector at this time.

According to the tender, the work includes the viaduct portion with a steel superstructure and Pile foundation including of solid ramp with a reinforced earth wall. The width of the viaduct portion and solid ramps is 5.5 meters.

Trenching for utilities, and preparation of traffic plans are also part of the work to be done by the contractor. Slip road and drainage below the flyover will also be constructed and allied works like drain covers, thermoplastic paint, and signage will also be part of the project.