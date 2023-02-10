Mumbai: In a major infrastructural boost to the city, PM Modi inaugurates SCLR Extn and Kurar underpass

ANI

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) Extension and Kurar vehicular underpass, giving the much needed respite to Mumbaikars from traffic congestion.

Both road projects will reduce vehicular congestion in suburban areas of Mumbai such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Kurla, Kalina and Malad.

The newly constructed arms that connect the Western Express Highway with the Eastern Express Highway – the elevated corridor from Kurla to Vakola (2.5km), and from MTNL Junction at BKC to LBS Flyover at Kurla (1.1km) – will further boost East-West connectivity in the city.

In June, the balance portion of SCLR Extension is likely to be completed. The remaining section will connect the area between Diamond AWWA Hostel in Kalina with Vakola flyover. The SCLR Extension’s elevated arm will pass above the existing Vakola flyover and descend to merge on the Western Express Highway. Overall, the elevated road will cut down commuting time by at least 15 minutes.

Kurar vehicular underpass will ease traffic congestion

The Kurar vehicular underpass is crucial to ease traffic on the Western Express Highway and connect Malad and Kurar sides of the highway. It allows people to cross the highway without impacting its heavy traffic movement.

The earlier underpass had become a bottleneck and was a place of constant traffic congestion which took around 15 minutes only to cross the portion below the Western Express Highway. The width has been increased from the earlier 16 metres to 33 metres.

