Modi in Mumbai: PM to flag off 2 new Vande Bharat trains today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two new Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus today.

The new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express will run between Mumbai and Solapur and Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi.

Mumbai-Solapur train, the ninth Vande Bharat train to be launched in the country will connect the country's commercial capital to the City of Textiles and Hutatmas in Maharashtra and ensure faster connectivity to pilgrimage centres such as Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune.

According to Railways, the existing superfast train takes 7 hours 55 minutes while Vande Bharat will complete the same journey in 6 hours 30 minutes, thus saving 1 hour 30 minutes of travel time. It will also connect pilgrimage centres, textile hub, tourist sites and the education hub of Pune.

The 10th Vande Bharat Train in the country, the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity to important pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra's Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singapur.

