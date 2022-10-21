e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: BMC uses trash brooms to clear floating waste from 8 spots

Staff Reporter | Friday, October 21, 2022, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The BMC has removed 10,500 cubic meters of floating waste from the rivers and nullahs across the city with the help of trash brooms, said the civic official on Thursday.

The BMC had deployed trash-brooms at eight spots in the city, including the Mithi River, the Dahisar River, The Poisar River, Oshiwara River, Mogra Nullah and Gazdarband Nalla.

article-image

The trash brooms will ensure that silt or garbage is not left on the surface of the water for a long period. 

The waste removed from river and nullahs was transported and disposed off through 750 trips of dumper. The BMC has awarded a contract of Rs. 45 crores for trash brooms. The cost includes Rs. 13.46 crores for trash broom and the rest Rs. 31.73 crores is for three years of contract to remove, transport and disposed off waste. These brooms are in use from July. 

article-image

