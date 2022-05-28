Navi Mumbai: NMMC floats tender for setting up of waste-to-energy plant

Vashi Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) | Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to set up a waste-to-energy plant at its Vashi Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) on the Design, Build, Finance, Operate & Transfer (DBFOT) model of PPP.

The civic bidy said that the wet organic waste generated in the city will be used at the Bio-CNG plant. The CNG generated at the plant will be supplied to NMMT and vehicles of NMMC at a discounted rate.

Reportedly, around 100 tons of wet organic waste is generated in hotels, institutional canteens, slaughterhouses, meat shops, cold storage, APMC, and other places every day. At present, the majority of them are disposed of scientifically at the dumping yard.

The civic body has decided to set up two modules of 50 tons per day (TPD) capacity Bio-CNG plants on the DBFOT model of PPP. A tender regarding this has already been floated.

A senior official from the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department said, "wet organic include fatty substances such as animal fat or oil cake from oil seeds or the leftover and stale food, damaged or over-ripe fruits, insect-damaged grain, nonedible rhizomes of banana or cane, tea leaves, animal dung, abattoir waste among others."

He added that at present all these wastes go to the dumping ground. “Now, the wet organic waste will be converted to usable Bio-CNG through the following plant process,” said the official.

The appointed contractor can sell products and by-products from the two plants at market rates. However, the civic body reserves the right to procure products and by-products from the concessionaire at a 10% discount from the market rates.

Around 5000 Cum Bio-Gas is expected to be generated per day from the two 50 TPD plants. In addition, manure, and other gas will also be generated at the plant.

