NMMC’s ward reservation draw schedules on May 31

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 01:15 PM IST
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File

Mumbai: For the general election of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to be held in 2022, the civic body will hold a draw for reservation of wards on May 31 at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium at 10 am. The draft of the reservation will be published on June 1.

As per the direction of the state election commission, the draw for reservation of seats in the category of Schedule caste (women), Scheduled Tribes (women) and women from general category will be held on May 31. There are 122 seats in NMMC, 11 more from the previous election.

Residents and public representatives will be given 6 days from June 1 to June 6 to submit their objections and suggestions to the municipal commissioner of NMMC regarding the ward reservation.

In 2020, the ward reservation was held for the NMMC election. However, the process was put on hold following the outbreak of Covid. Later the number of seats were increased from 111 to 122.

To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

NMMC's ward reservation draw schedules on May 31

