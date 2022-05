Representative Image | PTI

Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies on Saturday with parts of the city witnessing light rainfall.

As per reports, there will be no significant rains till the second week of June.

The monsoon onset may only be after June 11.

Very light drizzle in my area #Mazgaon pic.twitter.com/WiEH4JRJEx — M.G / Indian weather /Mumbai weather channel ⛈️ (@GaikwadMantray) May 28, 2022

Some clouds group is entering in Mumbai but mostly partly cloudy.....

Pls let me know that if any showers is seen near dadar or colaba side ..... pic.twitter.com/aMcK4V9FCy — M.G / Indian weather /Mumbai weather channel ⛈️ (@GaikwadMantray) May 28, 2022