Mumbai: BMC To Provide 4,000 Homes For Mulund PAP Families, 7,439 Units Under Construction; Completion Expected In 5 Yrs

Mumbai Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani (Representative Image) | FPJ

Mumbai: The long-standing issue of the rehabilitation of Project Affected People (PAP) in Mulund has reached a decisive conclusion, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirming that only local families impacted by infrastructure projects will be accommodated in the Mulund PAP housing scheme. The project, currently under construction in Mulund East, is set to provide homes for approximately 4,000 displaced families from the area, with the remaining units being converted into BMC staff quarters for its employees.

Construction Underway Across Mulund and Bhandup

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, in a letter addressed to the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, outlined the specifics of the project. The letter references ongoing construction work across seven administrative wards, including Mulund (East) and Bhandup, where 7,439 and 1,903 tenements, respectively, are being built. According to the commissioner, the construction of the PAP tenements, which began in March 2022, is expected to be completed within five years, with the homes in Mulund and Bhandup becoming available to BMC in the next three years.

The state government’s Housing Department has also issued a new policy on PAP tenements via a Government Resolution (GR) dated August 19, 2024. The policy sets forth a procedure for the distribution of homes to those affected by public purpose projects, with a focus on transparency and fairness. Under the policy, eligible beneficiaries will be prioritized based on proximity to the project site, ensuring that displaced residents are relocated to nearby areas.

BMC Reserves Over 6,000 Units in Zone VI for Local PAP Families

The BMC has committed to reserving all tenements constructed in Zone VI for local PAP families. In a note from the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Zone VI, it was confirmed that 4,244 residential and 1,902 non-residential units would be allocated to families affected by local infrastructure projects. Any surplus tenements will be converted into municipal staff quarters for BMC employees.

Local BJP leader Kirit Somaiya expressed satisfaction, stating, "The residents of Mulund who have long fought for their rightful homes have finally received justice. Only Mulund's Project Affected People (PAP) will benefit from this rehabilitation project; no others will be allowed to claim these homes.”

He further added, “Those who sacrificed their houses for the betterment of Mulund such as for key infrastructure projects like the Mulund-Goregaon Link Road, the expansion of Mulund Nallah, road developments, and the Sanjay Gandhi National Park—will soon receive the homes they deserve. These Mulundkars will be resettled in the newly constructed units, while the remaining 3,500 tenements will be allocated to BMC staff quarters. The scam orchestrated by Uddhav Thackeray’s administration in 2022 will no longer affect these residents, as the Shinde-Fadnavis government has now ensured justice for the citizens of Mulund."

The development is seen as a major step forward in resolving the long-standing issue of PAP rehabilitation in Mulund and has brought relief to thousands of residents who have been affected by infrastructure projects.