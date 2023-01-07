e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: BMC to pay ₹ 80 crore to private entities who gave their premises for Covid centres

The standing committee had rejected the said proposal in 2020. This time, it will cost the BMC Rs80 crore.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC to pay ₹ 80 crore to private entities who gave their premises for Covid centres | File
The BMC has decided to compensate private entities and individuals who had given their premises during the Covid-19 pandemic. The standing committee had rejected the said proposal in 2020. This time, it will cost the BMC Rs80 crore.  

In 2020-21, during the two Covid waves, the BMC fell short of hospitals and clinics and had to turn private spaces into Covid centres. Besides two key Covid centres, it had sought school, colleges and playgrounds to accommodate over 40,000 patients. Many private premises had sought monetary compensation from the BMC, which was accepted by the administration. However, the standing committee had rejected the proposal, saying that it’s the duty of citizens to help the state.

Leader of Opposition (Congress) in the BMC, Ravi Raja said, “How can the administrator now give permission to pay Rs80 crore. Right now CAG is also auditing the expenditure made by the BMC.”

BJP group leader, Prabhakar Shinde said, “Not just this proposal, we had rejected five-star accommodation for staff and doctors during the pandemic. That too has been passed by the administrator.”

