Mumbai: BMC to open new swimming pools from March 15 in Malad, Dahisar

Mumbai : To provide much needed relief from the scorching sun this summer, the city’s civic body will open the newly built swimming pools in Malad and Dahisar from March 15.

Owing to the overwhelming response for the online membership, the BMC is also set to increase the number of membership to 50,000 for the 2023-24.Earlier, membership to civic-run swimming pools could be obtained once or twice a year, after waiting in queues and filling out forms physically.

The civic authority had introduced online membership at its four swimming pools in August 2022. Since then the membership has increased by more than 7,000.

The BMC has swimming pools at Shivaji Park (Dadar), Mulund, Chembur, Kandivali and the Shahaji Raje Sports Complex in Andheri. With swimming pools in Malad and Dahisar, it will now be able to provide services to more people.

₹8,000 as annual fee

"Currently the membership has reached 30,000. So we have decided to offer 20,000 more seats as swimming pools at Malad and Dahisar will be open by March 15 and one at Wadala will be open in April,” said Kishor Gandhi, Deputy Municipal Commissioner.

The BMC currently offers additional memberships with monthly and quarterly schemes. The new pools are being constructed at Worli Hill reservoir, Chacha Nehru Garden at Malad west, Indira Gandhi Entertainment Park (Andheri West), Kondivita (Andheri East), Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Kridangan, Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli East and Gyandhara Garden in Dahisar. The pools at Malad and Dahisar will have a capacity of over 1,600 members a year with annual fees around ₹8,000.

