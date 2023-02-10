Mumbai: BMC to install CCTV cameras in all civic body-run schools

File

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to install CCTV cameras in all civic body-run schools for the security of students and teachers.

BMC has appointed Project Management Consultant under whom the installation process will take place and ₹1 crore would be spent on the work. It has earmarked ₹3,347.13 crore for education for the year 2023-24

Medical examinations underway

The civic body is also going to procure material for disabled students for 18 special BMC schools. It is also conducting medical examinations of specially-abled students and various types of therapies will be given to them.

BMC will also provide necessary equipment like a stress relief squishy ball, space tunnel tent, pop-up crawl tunnel, jumbo ball pool with 100 soft colourful ball pits, hand and eye coordination, and wooden chairs for the institutions. The training will be given by the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management.

CM: enable youth to get jobs in their vicinity

In December 2022, BMC filed a memorandum of understanding with the education department to start skill development in all secondary schools of BMC. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had directed BMC to implement skill training of the latest courses in demand, which would prove helpful to the youth to get jobs in their vicinity.

The civic body has proposed to commence skill development fields in electronics, artificial intelligence, fashion designing, coding, robotics, automobile, tourism and hospitality. It will also give training to 41,774 students of 249 BMC secondary schools. The civic body is proposed to establish a centralised skill development centre at Jagannath Shankar Sheth Secondary School for proper coordination of all skill development centres.

