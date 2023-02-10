Mumbai: BMC to have ward level disaster mgmt teams

File

Mumbai: The BMC will establish a disaster management sub-section at the ward level to tackle any untoward situation in the city effectively.

There will be one sub-section team formed in each of the 24 administrative wards in the city to identify disaster risks and execute disaster management plans, said a senior civic official.

During incidents like flooding, building collapses, landslides or fires the Disaster Management Cell at the BMC headquarters acts as a coordinator and informs the department concerned so that early action can be taken. During monsoons the number of such incidents increases making it challenging for the cell to handle the situation. Considering the population size, geographic conditions and other risk factors the BMC decided to form teams at the ward level.

Sub-section with a team of 12 member for each ward

“We had a contractual worker working in our ward level control room. But now we will establish a sub-section with a team of 12 member for each ward who will prepare the database, conduct recces in their respective areas and identify risks to ensure timely preventive measures,” said the official.

Read Also BMC elections likely to get postponed again: Reports

The recce of vulnerable spots will be conducted along with people familiar with the area, so that rescue teams can access the spot easily in case of any incident. The team will also rationalise evacuation strategies and the requirement of equipment and manpower.

The BMC, along with other agencies, surveys the vulnerable spots every monsoon. Accordingly, 72 landslide-prone areas, 386 chronic flooding spots and 337 dilapidated buildings were identified last year. Civic officials had also conducted a recce of landslide-prone areas and dilapidated buildings in Kurla, Ghatkopar and Vikhroli area.

According to data received from the BMC, 5,441 incidents of building and tree collapse were reported in the city from 2013 to 2022. These resulted in the deaths of 367 people while 1,135 were injured.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)