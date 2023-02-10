BMC elections likely to get postponed again: Reports | FPJ

Elections of 24 municipal corporations in Maharashtra including the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are likely to get postponed, media reports stated.

The possibility of holding the BMC elections before monsoons is unlikely.

