'India’s costliest apartment deal': Mumbai bizman buys Worli penthouse for Rs 240 crore | Twitter/@cbdhage

A penthouse in a Worli luxury tower was sold to an industrialist for Rs 240 crore, making it the probably most expensive apartment transaction in India. As per reports from Times of India, Chairman of Welspun Group, B K Goenka, has purchased the triplex in Three Sixty West, a luxury project on Annie Besant Road in Worli (via a group company).

The penthouse is located on the 63rd, 64th, and 65th floors of Tower B, the report said.

Moreover, It is 30,000 square feet in size; around 100 times the size of a free 300-sq-ft tenement given to a slum family under the government's slum rehabilitation scheme.

According to real estate experts, more deals in the ultra-luxury segment are likely in the next two months.

D-Mart founder Damani's ₹1,238 crore opulent Three Sixty West flats in Worli

Earlier last week, as many as 28 housing units worth Rs 1,238 crore were bought by family members and associates of D’Mart founder Radhakrishna Damani in Mumbai.

Damani and his family paid a total of Rs 1,238 crore for 28 flats in Oberoi Realty's opulent Three Sixty West project in Worli.

The total carpet area bought by one of India’s top retailers, his associates and companies amounts to 1,82,084 square feet, including 101 car parks.

Three Sixty West is a project being developed by the Oberoi realty group. Tower A is designated to be a hotel and the residences will be located in Tower B.

