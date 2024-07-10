Mumbai: BMC To Open 3Km Stretch Of Coastal Road On July 11 |

Mumbai: The BMC has accelerated efforts to connect the northern lanes of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) from Haji Ali to Khan Abdul Gaffer Khan Marg, covering a three-kilometre stretch of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project’s northern corridor. A civic official stated that it is expected to be open for traffic on July 11.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, accompanied by Additional Municipal Commissioner Amit Saini, Chief Engineer of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project Girish Nikam, and Deputy Chief Engineer Maantyaa Swami, inspected the roadwork on Tuesday.

The northbound carriageway of the coastal road from Marine Drive to Haji Ali was already opened for traffic on June 10. Following directives from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, civic authorities are now preparing to open the three-kilometre stretch.

The civic body successfully launched two ‘Bowarch String’ girders to connect coastal roads and BWSL in May. After completing the remaining work, the two lanes (south and north) from Marine Drive to the connector is expected to be open for traffic by the end of July, and the entire road by October 2024.

Constructed by the BMC, the 10.58-km coastal road stretches from Princess Street Flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the BWSL. The northbound carriageway – between Worli and Marine Drive – was opened for traffic on March 12.

The twin tunnels, each measuring 2.072km, with an internal diameter of 11m, are being constructed between Priyadarshini Park and Girgaum Chowpatty. Comprising 4+4 lanes, the coastal road has slashed travel time by 70% and fuel consumption by 34%.