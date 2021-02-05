Mumbai: BMC to minimise human intervention in sewage cleaning operations

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set a target to carry out sewage cleaning operations by eliminating human intervention.

The sewage cleaning operations in the past has led to heavy catastrophe as many cleaners has died while they were on duty. As a result of which, the BMC will be procuring 38 different type of smart modernised gadgets, that would carry out cleaning operations efficiently, without human intervention.

The civic body has planned to acquire - 24 Compact Pipe Sewer Cleaning machine, seven Quick Response vehicles, three High Capacity main Sewer Cleaning machines and three modern technology dewatering machines.