Covid-19 in Mumbai: BMC increases number of civic marshals outside stations to check violation of face mask rule

In order to put a check on people not covering their faces in local trains and public spaces, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has upped the number of civic marshals, deployed outside local railway stations.

A significant number of civic marshals have now been deployed outside the railway stations - Dadar, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Mumbai Central, Byculla and CSMT which has been recording a heavy footfall of passengers daily since local trains resumed operations on February 1.

"A lot of people are now being fined regularly for not wearing their masks outside the station areas of Dadar and Andheri, many people have this mentality that now that train services have resumed, the pandemic is over," an official of Solid Waste Management Department (SWM) told FPJ.

The official stated, most of the violators are regular office goers and not local residents.