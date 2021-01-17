Mumbai: No fine for not wearing masks inside private vehicles, says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that those found not wearing masks inside their private vehicles will not be fined. However, not wearing masks in public transport services such as taxis, rickshaws, trucks and tempos is still a punishable offence.

As of now, Rs 200 fine per person is being imposed for not wearing masks in public places. In September, the BMC had reduced the fine for not wearing a mask from the earlier amount of Rs 1,000 to Rs 200.

"Implementation of new directives has been started from Sunday afternoon. However, marshals will continue fining people not wearing masks in public places. The ones travelling in public transport will also be fined," a senior civic official told Hindustan Times.

According to an Indian Express report, on an average, the Mumbai civic body had been penalising 42 people per day, and collecting around Rs 10,000 as fines daily. Till November 28, 4.86 lakh people have been fined and Rs 10.07 lakh crore has been collected for not wearing masks in public places.