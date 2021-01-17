Mumbai: MVA govt refutes reports over cancellation of vaccination till January 18

Refuting the reports claiming that it cancelled vaccination drive till January 18, the Maharashtra Public Health Department has stated that no COVID-19 vaccination sessions were planned on January 17 and 18 and thus no question of cancellation arises.

Yesterday several reports had claimed that the Maharashtra government cancelled vaccination drive till January 18.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive began in Maharashtra on Saturday along with the rest of the country.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray termed a "revolutionary step" the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive and recalled efforts of health and frontline workers during the pandemic period.

Launching the vaccination drive at the COVID care centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here, the chief minister said the "corona warriors" had selflessly treated the COVID-19 patients when there was no remedy available.