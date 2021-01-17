Mumbai: MVA govt refutes reports over cancellation of vaccination till January 18

Refuting the reports claiming that it cancelled vaccination drive till January 18, the Maharashtra Public Health Department has stated that no COVID-19 vaccination sessions were planned on January 17 and 18 and thus no question of cancellation arises.
Yesterday several reports had claimed that the Maharashtra government cancelled vaccination drive till January 18.
The COVID-19 vaccination drive began in Maharashtra on Saturday along with the rest of the country.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray termed a "revolutionary step" the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive and recalled efforts of health and frontline workers during the pandemic period.
Launching the vaccination drive at the COVID care centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here, the chief minister said the "corona warriors" had selflessly treated the COVID-19 patients when there was no remedy available.
As much as 65 per cent of healthcare workers who were scheduled to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab on the first day were inoculated in Maharashtra on Saturday.
Out of 36 districts, Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts reported lowest 47 and 49 per cent inoculation of the target, the data showed.
Hingoli district recorded 100 per cent vaccination as all 200 health workers who were supposed to be inoculated on the first day received the jab, officials said.
(With inputs from agencies)
