Covid vaccination in Mumbai: Proud moment for beneficiaries

People need to shed off their apprehensions and get themselves vaccinated because this is the only way to get back to normalcyDr. Deepak Sawant, Former health minister of state & leader of Shiv Sena
All the rumours that are going around are false, the process is painless and I am not feeling anything unusual in my bodyDr. Anila Sawant, Wife of former health minister Deepak Sawant
It was a proud moment for both of us as we were being administered with the vaccine first in front of the State CM Uddhav ThackerayDietitian Madhura Pandit and Dentist Manoj Pachange, first to get the vaccine at the BKC centre
I did not face any problem. The process was smooth, though it took longer than expectedGanesh Parkar works as a peon at Dadar's Sushrusha Hospital. He said he was happy that he was the first employee from the hospital to get the jab
We have also been trained how to identify and take care of beneficiaries if they develop any kind of adverse reaction like allergy or dizziness. We have been trained in every aspectDr. Neha Yadav, Frontline Covid warrior
