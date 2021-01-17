Mumbai

Covid vaccination in Mumbai: Proud moment for beneficiaries

By Pratip Acharya

The COVID warriors say they are extremely confident of the vaccine being safe as they are aware of the clinical trials

Dr. Deepak Sawant and his wife Dr. Anila
People need to shed off their apprehensions and get themselves vaccinated because this is the only way to get back to normalcy
Dr. Deepak Sawant, Former health minister of state & leader of Shiv Sena
All the rumours that are going around are false, the process is painless and I am not feeling anything unusual in my body
Dr. Anila Sawant, Wife of former health minister Deepak Sawant
Dietitian Madhura Pandit and Dentist Manoj Pachange
It was a proud moment for both of us as we were being administered with the vaccine first in front of the State CM Uddhav Thackeray
Dietitian Madhura Pandit and Dentist Manoj Pachange, first to get the vaccine at the BKC centre
Ganesh Parkar
I did not face any problem. The process was smooth, though it took longer than expected
Ganesh Parkar works as a peon at Dadar's Sushrusha Hospital. He said he was happy that he was the first employee from the hospital to get the jab
Dr. Neha Yadav
We have also been trained how to identify and take care of beneficiaries if they develop any kind of adverse reaction like allergy or dizziness. We have been trained in every aspect
Dr. Neha Yadav, Frontline Covid warrior

