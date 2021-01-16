V-Day in Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination drive begins in Maharashtra, visuals from Maximum City - see pics

Exactly 10 months after a 64-year-old man fell the first victim to Covid-19 (March 17), Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray kicked off the much-anticipated Coronavirus vaccination drive, terming it as "a revolutionary step", here on Saturday.

While former Shiv Sena Health Minister Deepak Sawant was administered the first Covishield Vaccine jab at R.N. Cooper Hospital, medico Madhura Patil was given the maiden dose at the Bandra Kurla Complex field hospital, both in their capacity as medical frontline workers.

"With this, we have taken a revolutionary step today during the Covid-19 pandemic, the health workers worked cooperated with us in a big way. Even after the vaccination, all Covid-19 precautions must continue to be observed," Thackeray urged.

Check out the visuals of the V-Day from the Maximum City: