Mumbai

Updated on

V-Day in Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination drive begins in Maharashtra, visuals from Maximum City - see pics

By IANS

Doctors of the Rajawadi Hospital make the victory sign as they wait for the start of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination drive in Mumbai on January 16, 2021.
Doctors of the Rajawadi Hospital make the victory sign as they wait for the start of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination drive in Mumbai on January 16, 2021.
(Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Exactly 10 months after a 64-year-old man fell the first victim to Covid-19 (March 17), Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray kicked off the much-anticipated Coronavirus vaccination drive, terming it as "a revolutionary step", here on Saturday.

While former Shiv Sena Health Minister Deepak Sawant was administered the first Covishield Vaccine jab at R.N. Cooper Hospital, medico Madhura Patil was given the maiden dose at the Bandra Kurla Complex field hospital, both in their capacity as medical frontline workers.

"With this, we have taken a revolutionary step today during the Covid-19 pandemic, the health workers worked cooperated with us in a big way. Even after the vaccination, all Covid-19 precautions must continue to be observed," Thackeray urged.

Check out the visuals of the V-Day from the Maximum City:

Mumbai : BMC medical staff in long queue for the COVID-19 vaccination at Cooper Hospital.
Mumbai : BMC medical staff in long queue for the COVID-19 vaccination at Cooper Hospital.
BL Soni
Snehal Rane- first beneficiary to take COVID-19 vaccine jab at BKC.
Snehal Rane- first beneficiary to take COVID-19 vaccine jab at BKC.
Swapnil Mishra
Visuals from Sion Hospital.
Visuals from Sion Hospital.
Swapnil Mishra
A medical worker inoculates a colleague with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai on January 16, 2021.
A medical worker inoculates a colleague with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai on January 16, 2021.
(Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
Health workers wait in line to receive a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Mumbai on January 16, 2021.
Health workers wait in line to receive a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Mumbai on January 16, 2021.
BL Soni
Health workers wait in line to receive a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Mumbai on January 16, 2021.
Health workers wait in line to receive a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Mumbai on January 16, 2021.
(Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
A medical worker inoculates Vidya Thakur (R), medical dean of the Rajawadi Hospital, with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the hospital in Mumbai on January 16, 2021.
A medical worker inoculates Vidya Thakur (R), medical dean of the Rajawadi Hospital, with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the hospital in Mumbai on January 16, 2021.
(Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
Doctors of the Rajawadi Hospital make the victory sign as they wait for the start of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination drive in Mumbai on January 16, 2021.
Doctors of the Rajawadi Hospital make the victory sign as they wait for the start of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination drive in Mumbai on January 16, 2021.
(Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
Health workers queue to receive a dose of a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Cooper hospital in Mumbai on January 16, 2021.
Health workers queue to receive a dose of a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Cooper hospital in Mumbai on January 16, 2021.
(Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
Health workers in line to receive the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine verify their identities at a vaccination centre in the Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on January 16, 2021.
Health workers in line to receive the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine verify their identities at a vaccination centre in the Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on January 16, 2021.
(Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
Madhura Patil, dietician Manoj Pachange, dentist, took vaccine infront of CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Madhura Patil, dietician Manoj Pachange, dentist, took vaccine infront of CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Swapnil Mishra

The drive in Maharashtra - the worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic with maximum deaths and infections - started enthusiastically shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the national vaccination drive in New Delhi.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in