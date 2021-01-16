Mumbai: Improve infrastructure, Uddhav Thackeray tells school education department

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asked the state education department to prepare a road map on the improvement of school infrastructure in the coming years.

He was speaking at a meeting where he was given a presentation on 'Vision 2025', an official said.

"Health and cleanliness should be a top priority for the department. Going by the increasing demand for vocational training, students from Classes VIII and above should get guidance for competitive examinations," he said.