Madhya Pradesh: 14K handwash units installed in schools on the ‘Bal Mitra’ model

BHOPAL: The corona pandemic has led to a positive start in select schools where new handwash units are being constructed. As many as 14,399 handwash units will be installed in schools across the state.

These handwash units in schools will be installed under a scheme with funds from the Union government. These units will be constructed on the ‘Bal Mitra’ model and will adhere to guidelines formulated for the corona pandemic. UNICEF has designed several models for the purpose and they have been sent to the schools which have been asked to follow these designs.

The highest number of schools has been selected in Sagar district, where 923 handwash units will be installed. As many as 882 units will be constructed in Tikamgarh and Niwari districts and 743 units have been approved for Satna district.

Dewas district has been allotted the minimum — only a single unit, while Burhanpur has been sanctioned three and Indore nine hand wash units. As many as 125 units will be constructed in schools in Bhopal district.