Madhya Pradesh: 115 Child Care Institutions in state grossly ill-equipped to cater to kids

BHOPAL: The 115 Child Care Institutions in the state are not in a good position as more than 17 per cent of the centres do not have toilets or bathrooms. The chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Priyank Kanoongo, informed Free Press that he is not happy with the condition of the institutions in the state. The commission had conducted a survey — or investigation — of the centres and had found various irregularities and shortcomings, he added.

According to the JJ Model Rules, 2016, every Child Care Institution must have a sufficient number of well-lit and airy toilets with proper fittings in the proportion of at least one toilet for seven children. But, out of 115 institutions, 20 do not have any toilet facility. In the case of bathrooms, well-lit and airy bathrooms with proper fittings in the proportion of at least one bathroom for 10 children are not present in 22 institutions.

No drinking water facility

About five institutions do not have drinking water facility. In 16 per cent of the institutions, beds are not available for the children. In 72 institutions, a written copy of the Child Protection Policy is not present. According to the rules, every institution must keep a copy of the Act and the rules framed by the state government for use by both the staff and the children residing there.