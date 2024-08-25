Mumbai: BMC To Install Sensor-Based Air Quality Monitors In, Shifts Its Collaboration To IIT-Bombay

BMC office | File image

To address air pollution, the BMC plans to install sensor-based air quality monitoring units across the city. Initially, the BMC considered collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K), but this was deemed unsuitable due to significant differences in pollution profiles between Mumbai and Kanpur. Consequently, the sensor-based machines will now be procured from IIT Bombay. These machines will be used for hyperlocal air quality monitoring, aiding in targeted actions and mitigation measures.

The air quality in Mumbai has been steadily declining since 2022. To combat dust pollution, the civic body has implemented various measures across the city. The BMC engaged in discussions with Professor Sachchida Nand Tripathi from IIT Kanpur’s Civil Engineering and Sustainable Energy Engineering departments, along with his team and associated start-ups. However, the civic team realised that the atmospheric conditions, pollution levels, and humidity in Lucknow and Kanpur differ significantly from those in Mumbai.

"Mumbai has over 70% dust and higher humidity, which could affect the accuracy of sensor-based machines from IIT Kanpur. Therefore, we have decided to procure these machines from IIT-B. Originally, 250 sensor machines were to be installed with IIT Kanpur’s assistance, but now 75 machines will be installed at various locations in the first phase with the help of IIT-B," said a senior civic official.

The machines will help to identify pollution intensity from vehicles, as well as dust from bakeries, roads, and other construction activities. This will enable the BMC to pinpoint real-time sources of pollution and identify agencies that can address the issues at specific locations. The sensor-based air quality monitoring devices, which are smaller than a radio and weigh about 500 grams, will transmit data via cellular and Wi-Fi to the BMC headquarters for analysis. Powered by solar panels, these devices will eliminate power supply-related issues.