Mumbai: Traffic Police Crush 11,000 Illegal Pressure Horns And Modified Silencers To Curb Noise, Air Pollution |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday seized and dismantled 11,000 pressure horns and modified silencers by crushing them under a bulldozer to curb noise and air pollution from motorcycles in the city.

The seizure of these horns and silencers took place between May 21 and June 11, the MTP said, adding that the vehicles from which these were taken out mostly included Bullet motorcycles. A total of 11,636 two-wheeler owners were penalised during the special drive for illegally installing pressure horns and modified silencers on their vehicles.

Traffic police officials added that the next step in this drive is to take action against the sellers and manufacturers of these units.

As per data, 2,005 vehicles were caught using modified silencers, while 8,268 vehicles with pressure horns – which led to making loud horn noises. They all have been penalised under section 194 (F) (use of horns and silence zones) of the Motor Vehicles Act and section 119 (2) (vehicles fitted or using multi-honed horns giving harsh/shrill/loud or alarming noise) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

According to reports, using pressure horns while driving tends to distract other road drivers, leading to fatal road accidents. It also tends to startle drivers due to the sudden sound of pressure horns which can cause collisions and unexpected accidents.

Read Also Mumbai Traffic Police Install Special Barricades On Eastern Express Highway Amid Safety Concerns For...

Meanwhile, modified silencers have been found to cause health problems for people in the surrounding area, especially children and the elderly. The police added that the special drive against modified silencers and pressure horns will continue.