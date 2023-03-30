Mumbai: BMC to install EV charging stations at public parking areas soon

Mumbai: BMC to install EV charging stations at public parking soon | Representative Image

Mumbai: The BMC will be soon install electrical vehicle (EV) charging stations in 10 public parking areas in Mumbai. Accordingly, the civic authorities signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Wednesday.



There are 29 public parking areas in Mumbai. Out of the 10 that the BMC has identified, four are in the city area, five in western suburbs and one in eastern suburbs. Some of the parking areas where the facility will soon be available includes Runwal Anthurium on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Mulund (West); Dr Anantrao Nair Marg, Jacob Circle, Byculla; and Kalpataru Evana Building parking lot on General Nagesh Marg.

Central government trying to promote use of EVs in India



There 1.89 lakh EVs registered in the state, out of which 18,993 are in Mumbai. “The BMC is trying to provide 24-hour charging stations to citizens near their homes by undertaking such initiatives with HPCL and in future with other stakeholders,” a civic official said. In its 2023-24 budget, the BMC had said that the central government was promoting use of EVs in India and issued guidelines to set up charging systems.

Accordingly, it is setting up charging stations in municipal parking lots and running them through private service providers. The cost of setting up the charging stations will be borne by private organisations and the BMC will get revenue on the basis of revenue-sharing principle.

