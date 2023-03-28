 Centre exempts EVs from permits, orders states to waive road tax
Minister of State for Heavy Vehicles Krishan Pal Gurjar disclosed three schemes launched by his ministry to promote production of EVs in the country.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
TATA Nexon EV | CarDekho.com

New Delhi: The Centre has issued a notification exempting the battery-operated electrical vehicles (EVs) from permit required for carrying passengers or goods and advised the states to waive road tax on EVs to reduce their initial cost.

Minister of State for Heavy Vehicles Krishan Pal Gurjar disclosed this in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday while detailing three schemes launched by his ministry to promote production of electric and hybrid vehicles production in the country.

He said the demand incentive for electric two wheelers has been increased along with hike in the cap from 20 to 40% to bring them at par with the petrol-run two wheelers.

Gurjar said the GST on EVs has been also reduced from 12% to 5% while GST on charges and charging stations for electric vehicles has been reduced from 18% to 5%.

