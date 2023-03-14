 Mumbai: Woman leader eve-teased by bikers, case registered by Dadar police
A case has been registered in the matter and a probe is underway.

Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Mumbai: A woman leader has filed a complaint at the Dadar Police Station after two men on a bike chased her and made lewd signs directed at her.

The Police have registered a case against the accused under IPC sections 354-D (stalking), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Further probe in the matter is underway.

(further details awaited)

