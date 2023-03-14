Mumbai: Woman leader eve-teased by bikers, case registered by Dadar police

Mumbai: Woman leader eve-teased by bikers, case registered at Dadar police station |

Mumbai: A woman leader has filed a complaint at the Dadar Police Station after two men on a bike chased her and made lewd signs directed at her.

The Police have registered a case against the accused under IPC sections 354-D (stalking), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Further probe in the matter is underway.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(further details awaited)