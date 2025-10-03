Mumbai Metro 3: Train Faces Technical Issue Near Santacruz, Passengers Safely Evacuated | Representational Image | File Photo

Mumbai, October 3: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) issued a statement on Friday confirming a temporary disruption on Metro Line 3 after a train faced a technical issue while approaching Santacruz station.

The incident occurred at 02:44 pm, when a underground train travelling towards Acharya Atre Chowk developed a fault. As a precautionary measure, the train was immediately evacuated upon arrival at Santacruz platform. Officials assured that all passengers were safely deboarded without incident.

Read Also Mumbai Metro 3: Inside Visuals Of Grant Road Station Unveiled Ahead Of Grand Inauguration By PM Modi

Inspection and Immediate Measures

Following the evacuation, the affected train was moved to the BKC loopline for a detailed technical inspection. The MMRC confirmed that the particular service had been cancelled to allow checks and maintenance. However, it added that all other trains on Metro Line 3 continued to run on schedule, minimising disruption for commuters.

Passenger Safety the Priority

In its statement, the corporation apologised for the inconvenience caused to commuters but stressed that passenger safety remained its highest priority. “We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers and appreciate their cooperation. Passenger safety remains our highest priority, and necessary protocols were promptly followed to ensure safe operations,” the MMRC said.

Operations Continue Smoothly

While the issue led to the cancellation of one service, the MMRC emphasised that the overall Metro Line 3 schedule remained unaffected. Additional staff were deployed at Santacruz station to assist passengers during the brief disruption.

The MMRC reiterated that rigorous checks are conducted routinely on all rakes to ensure smooth functioning of Mumbai’s ambitious underground metro corridor, which is expected to ease road congestion and improve urban connectivity once fully operational.