Mumbai Fraud: Ex-Accountant And Accomplice Booked For ₹1.47 Crore Embezzlement At Canadian Pharma Firm’s Andheri Office

Mumbai: The Andheri police have booked a former employee of a Canadian pharma company and her acquaintance for alleged embezzlement of Rs1.47 crore in a two-year span.

The accused, Neha Pomendakar, 40, a Sion resident, joined the Andheri office of Ryvis Pharma Ltd as an accountant in February 2023. She suddenly resigned on March 28, 2025, and the alleged fraud came to light after the new accountant examined the ledger.

Forgery Of Bills To Divert Funds

According to the FIR, Pomendakar, along with her associate Shivkumar Dubey, 43, allegedly forged bills in the name of Dubey’s company 'Bombay Haridwar Express Logistics'. The embezzled funds were sent into Dubey’s account, which was later divided between the duo, said the FIR.

Role And Responsibilities

The company, which is headquartered in Canada, currently has nine employees at the Andheri office and Pomendakar was responsible for sending bill amounts to customers, paying taxes, issuing employees’ salaries and maintaining company accounts. After resignation, she did not come to the office to hand over her responsibilities, prompting the company to issue a show-cause notice to her.

Discrepancies Found In Ledger

The alleged embezzlement finally came to the fore when the new accountant, Abhijit Nikam, examined the account books and noticed that several transactions were not digitally recorded.

Further scrutiny revealed how Pomendakar allegedly forged bills in the name of Dubey’s company and even got them approved from the head office in Canada. Subsequently, she deleted the bill entries, as per the FIR.

Two-Year Fraud Trail Detected

The company initiated an inquiry and found that between August 2023 and March 2025, the duo had conspired and embezzled Rs1.41 crore, said the FIR, adding that the scrutiny also found financial trails linking the two.

Case Registered Against Duo

Based on a complaint filed by the company, a case was registered against them for criminal breach of trust and cheating on September 28.

