Mumbai: BMC To Generate 100 Megawatts Renewable Energy At Vaitarna Dam

Mumbai: BMC To Generate 100mw Renewable Energy At Vaitarna Dam

The BMC’s long-awaited and ambitious project to generate 100 megawatts of hybrid renewable energy at the Middle Vaitarna Dam is finally set to become a reality.

Taking a pioneering step, the civic body has initiated tender invitations to appoint consultancy services for independent engineers to oversee this landmark project. Once completed, it will mark the BMC’s debut in urban local bodies across the country to harness power generation.

In December 2019, the state government granted the BMC permission for its Hydro Power Project, which entails developing a 20-megawatt hydropower plant and an 80-megawatt solar energy plant at the Middle Vaitarna Dam. Following approval by the civic standing committee in January 2021, M/s Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt Ltd and M/s Mahalakshmi Konal Energy Pvt Ltd were selected as developers for the project. The solar power installation will utilise the surface of the dam’s water, eliminating the need for additional land. This innovative approach will be executed on a build, operate, and transfer basis, ensuring comprehensive completion and operational efficiency.

“The plant is projected to generate 208 million units of electricity, translating into a substantial Rs24 crore savings for the civic body on its power bills. The generated power will be supplied to the MSEDCL grid, with adjustments made in electricity bills for the Pise-Panjrapur water treatment plant. The developer will cover both the project’s setup costs and handle operational and maintenance expenses for the next 25 years,” stated a senior civic official.

The estimated cost for establishing the project is approximately Rs536 crore. A Power Procurement Agreement was finalised in January, securing a tariff rate of Rs4.75 per unit for 25 years. The project is slated for completion within 31 months.