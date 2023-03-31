Mumbai: BMC to enrol one lakh students in civic-run schools | File Photo

The BMC is relaunching a drive to enrol one lakh students in civic schools for the new academic year beginning April 5. A target of at least 10 new admissions per teacher has been set. The schools must ensure that admitted students continue their studies till the last grade.

In the past few years, civic-run schools have seen a dip in admissions resulting in many Marathi medium schools shutting down. The enrollment drive, Mission Admission – Ekach Lakshya, Ek Laksha, crossed the target with 1.18 lakh students last year. This year, the BMC has decided to enrol more students, especially in grades 1, 5, and 9.

Meeting will be held between school management and parents

Education officer Rajesh Kankal said, “The process will be implemented through a QR code and an online link. A helpline number has also been activated if any problems arise.”

Under this scheme, a meeting will be held between the school management committee and parents, with teachers making home. Besides direct interactions, public awareness will be raised through street plays and video campaigns.