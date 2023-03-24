Panvel: PMC to start admission process for civic-run English school | Sourced Photo

Panvel Municipal Corporation has begun the admission process for the English medium school they started last year. The applications for admission to Junior KG. Last year, the civic body had received an overwhelming response from the citizens.

The English medium school was started in the last academic year at DB Patil Vidyalaya in Panvel for Jr KG with a capacity of 40 students. The civic body provides education in English medium schools free of cost. Students within a 3 km radius of the school are given priority in admission.

Last date to file application

The admission process for Junior KG will start on March 27 at 10 am. The last date for filling out the admission form will be 10th April at 6 PM. Interested citizens of the PMC area have been requested to fill out the admission form as soon as possible to determine the admission of their children.

Documents required

This admission application is free and it is necessary to have the birth certificate of the child while filling out the admission application. Also, as proof of residence any one of the Aadhaar Cards, Parent's Passport, Voter ID Card, Electricity Bill, Telephone Bill, Water Bill, Driving Licence, Ration Card, Passbook of Nationalized Bank, Copy of Registered Rent Agreement of Sub Registrar Office in case of parents living on rent basis. For Jr KG admission, the date of birth of the child is between 01/07/2018 and 31/12/2019. The age of the child who wants to take admission should be 5 years 5 months 30 days.

A lottery will be conducted if there are more applications than the number of seats available and it will be held on April 17 at 11 PM. Admission forms will be available in front of Loknete D.Ba Patil Vidyalaya, Dandekar Hospital and Agri Samaj Hall.

Parents can contact for more information Bharti Dhongde (8097570697), or Sonal Bhise (9773469803.