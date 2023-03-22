Andhra Pradesh Government launches online portal for 25% RTE admissions

This initiative is aimed at promoting socially inclusive access to education for all children in the state, irrespective of their socioeconomic backgrounds. | ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government recently launched an online portal for facilitating admissions in private unaided schools under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Education Act (RTE). Applications for admission to private schools will be open from 22nd March to 10th April under the portal.

The applications can also be submitted online at Village and Ward Secretariats for free. For applying and learning about eligibility criteria and other guidelines for applications please call the helpline number 14417 or go to: cse.ap.gov.in.

This order mandates the allotment of 25 percent of seats in Class I of all private unaided schools, including IB/ICSE/CBSE/State syllabus schools in the state, and admissions under it have begun for the year from today.

This initiative is aimed at promoting socially inclusive access to education for all children in the state, irrespective of their socioeconomic backgrounds. Indus Action partnered with the government to support its digital approach and eliminate any difficulties both for parents and government officials during the admissions cycle.