KVS Admission 2023 dates announced; Registration to begin from March 27 for class 1

KVS admission 2023 dates have been announced | Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanathan

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) admission 2023 dates have been announced by the central school authority today on its official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Based on the schedule released, the KVS Class 1 Registration process for the academic session of 2023 to 2024 will begin from March 27, 2023.

The complete schedule has been released by KVS on their official website.

As per the official schedule, the registration for KVS Class 1 Admissions will begin at 10 AM on March 27, 2023.

The minimum age for admission to class 1st admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya's is 6 years and the last date to apply for 2023-24 academic calendar is April 17, 2023 till 7 PM.

Read Also KVS teacher admit card 2022 for re-exam released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

KVS Admission 2023 - How to apply

Visit the official website– kvsaonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Click on the registration link for KVS admission

Read all instructions carefully

Click on the proceed option

Now fill the child's name, date of birth, phone number, Aadhaar details, email etc. and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for reference.