KVS teacher admit card 2022 for re-exam released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

New Delhi: The computer based examination of Primary Teacher held on 28/02/2023 (2nd shift) was cancelled by the Recruitment Agency due to administrative reasons. The centres are Muzaffarpur Digital Centre, Bariya Road, Dadar, Ahiyapur, Muzaffarpur Bihar.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has now released KVS Teacher Admit Card 2022 for re-exam on March 9, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the re-examination can download the admit card through the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The official notice states, "The candidates present on above mentioned date i.e. 28.02.2023 at that centre are informed that re-examination will be conducted on 11/03/2023. The new admit card for the candidates present on 28/02/2023 has already been uploaded on the website."

As per the notice the candidates are also informed to download their new admit card and appear in above re-examination on the prescribed examination centre.

Steps to download KVS Teacher Admit Card 2022

Visit the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click on KVS Teacher Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

No further chance of examination will be given to the candidates who are absent in re-examination on 11.03.2023.

