Mumbai: BMC To Curb Illegal Water Pumps, Connections After Receiving Complaints | Representative Image

The BMC on Friday directed the water department to form teams to curb illegal motor pumps and unauthorised pipe connections after it received complaints about water shortages and contaminated water supply.

The civic authorities said that if such unauthorised activities are discovered, motor pumps will be seized and punitive action will be taken. On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray posted on X, “This is the first time I have seen such numerous complaints from all over Mumbai and BMC & the state government are so unconcerned about Mumbai.”

Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani held an urgent meeting with the hydraulic engineering department. The meeting was attended by additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar and chief hydraulic engineer Purshottam Malvade. Gagrani directed officials to identify leaks in the water pipelines immediately, deploy additional manpower at necessary locations to detect these leaks, assign staff to work in various shifts and, once a leak is detected, address and repair it without delay.

He also instructed officials to maintain appropriate water levels at the water treatment plants in Bhandup Complex and Pisé Panjarapol. “Water extraction must be strictly regulated to prevent any excess. Additionally, there should be comprehensive control over valve operations to ensure that water distribution aligns with the allocated quotas across the entire service area,” said Gagrani.

The ongoing road and infrastructure projects in the city have damaged water pipelines, impacting water supply. Gagrani instructed immediate notification and repair of such damage.

“Complaints from elected representatives about water supply should be addressed promptly, with quick responses and timely updates on resolutions. Water department staff, including junior, assistants, and executive engineers, must be on-site to ensure adequate pressure and clean water supply,” he added.

The BMC has advised citizens to report issues to the helpline number 1916. Recent reviews identified low water pressure in various areas, including T J Road, Crescent Bay, Jerbai Wadia Road, G, Century Mill MHADA Compound, Khar Danda, Kranti Nagar in Bandra (East) Malad Dindoshi, and Rajendra Nagar in Borivali. The engineers of these civic wards are tasked with resolving complaints swiftly and efficiently.