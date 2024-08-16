 Mumbai: BMC To Curb Illegal Water Pumps, Connections After Receiving Complaints
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC To Curb Illegal Water Pumps, Connections After Receiving Complaints

Mumbai: BMC To Curb Illegal Water Pumps, Connections After Receiving Complaints

The ongoing road and infrastructure projects in the city have damaged water pipelines, impacting water supply.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC To Curb Illegal Water Pumps, Connections After Receiving Complaints | Representative Image

The BMC on Friday directed the water department to form teams to curb illegal motor pumps and unauthorised pipe connections after it received complaints about water shortages and contaminated water supply.

The civic authorities said that if such unauthorised activities are discovered, motor pumps will be seized and punitive action will be taken. On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray posted on X, “This is the first time I have seen such numerous complaints from all over Mumbai and BMC & the state government are so unconcerned about Mumbai.”

FPJ Shorts
Video: Jayden Seales Struck On His Eye By Dragonfly, Pulls Out Of Run-Up On Day 2 Of WI vs SA 2nd Test
Video: Jayden Seales Struck On His Eye By Dragonfly, Pulls Out Of Run-Up On Day 2 Of WI vs SA 2nd Test
Mumbai Video: TTE Assaulted By Passenger On Churchgate-Virar Fast AC Local Train, Visuals Surface
Mumbai Video: TTE Assaulted By Passenger On Churchgate-Virar Fast AC Local Train, Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Kenyan Woman Arrested By DRI For Smuggling Liquid Cocaine Worth ₹20 Crore Concealed In Shampoo Bottles
Mumbai: Kenyan Woman Arrested By DRI For Smuggling Liquid Cocaine Worth ₹20 Crore Concealed In Shampoo Bottles
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024 Schedule OUT; Check Here
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024 Schedule OUT; Check Here
Read Also
Bombay HC Criticises MHADA And BMC For Neglecting Raj Realtors’ Redevelopment Obligations, Orders...
article-image

Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani held an urgent meeting with the hydraulic engineering department. The meeting was attended by additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar and chief hydraulic engineer Purshottam Malvade. Gagrani directed officials to identify leaks in the water pipelines immediately, deploy additional manpower at necessary locations to detect these leaks, assign staff to work in various shifts and, once a leak is detected, address and repair it without delay.

He also instructed officials to maintain appropriate water levels at the water treatment plants in Bhandup Complex and Pisé Panjarapol. “Water extraction must be strictly regulated to prevent any excess. Additionally, there should be comprehensive control over valve operations to ensure that water distribution aligns with the allocated quotas across the entire service area,” said Gagrani.

The ongoing road and infrastructure projects in the city have damaged water pipelines, impacting water supply. Gagrani instructed immediate notification and repair of such damage.

Read Also
Mumbai: Addition Of 5 New Fire Stations & 7 Sewage Plants In Suburbs, Announces BMC Commissioner...
article-image

“Complaints from elected representatives about water supply should be addressed promptly, with quick responses and timely updates on resolutions. Water department staff, including junior, assistants, and executive engineers, must be on-site to ensure adequate pressure and clean water supply,” he added.

The BMC has advised citizens to report issues to the helpline number 1916. Recent reviews identified low water pressure in various areas, including T J Road, Crescent Bay, Jerbai Wadia Road, G, Century Mill MHADA Compound, Khar Danda, Kranti Nagar in Bandra (East) Malad Dindoshi, and Rajendra Nagar in Borivali. The engineers of these civic wards are tasked with resolving complaints swiftly and efficiently.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: WB CM Mamata Blames CPI(M) & BJP for Rampage At RG Kar Hospital...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: WB CM Mamata Blames CPI(M) & BJP for Rampage At RG Kar Hospital...

Mumbai: BMC To Curb Illegal Water Pumps, Connections After Receiving Complaints

Mumbai: BMC To Curb Illegal Water Pumps, Connections After Receiving Complaints

Maharashtra: Tensions Run High After Stone Pelting Reported In Nashik, Jalgaon During Protest Over...

Maharashtra: Tensions Run High After Stone Pelting Reported In Nashik, Jalgaon During Protest Over...

Mumbai Video: TTE Assaulted By Passenger On Churchgate-Virar Fast AC Local Train, Visuals Surface

Mumbai Video: TTE Assaulted By Passenger On Churchgate-Virar Fast AC Local Train, Visuals Surface

Mumbai: Kenyan Woman Arrested By DRI For Smuggling Liquid Cocaine Worth ₹20 Crore Concealed In...

Mumbai: Kenyan Woman Arrested By DRI For Smuggling Liquid Cocaine Worth ₹20 Crore Concealed In...