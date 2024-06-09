Mumbai: BMC To Complete Installation Of Protective Grills Beneath Manholes | File

Mumbai: While the deadline for installing protective grills beneath manholes ended last week, the civic officials have claimed to have covered 94% of it. The work on covering the remaining drains is underway and will be completed in the next few days, assured a civic official.

Following directives from the Bombay High Court (HC) last year, the BMC started the process to install protective grills beneath the manholes. Accordingly, the tender process was initiated in February and the installation has been conducted at the ward level. The grills will prevent any mishaps like citizens, animals or vehicles falling into open manholes, especially during the monsoon.

The earlier deadline to cover the manholes ended on May 31, which was then extended to June 5. "The protective grills will be installed on all the sewer and storm water drains. While most of the work is completed, only the work on roadside drains is underway in the wards with a higher number of manholes. The work is carried out on priority and will be completed in a few days," said a civic official. The work was delayed as there were limited companies in the market who could provide ductile grills, as per sources. The estimated cost of the installation of the grills is Rs. 90 crores.

The manhole covers made of cast iron get stolen frequently since they fetch a good price (Rs3,000-5,000) on the gray market for petty thieves and drug addicts. As per civic data, 836 manhole covers were stolen in 2022, which was the highest in the past four years. The stolen manhole cover is replaced and FIRs/complaints are lodged at police stations by ward officers. The protective grills will prevent any mishap even if the manholes cover gets stolen.

Total manholes and drains

Sewer lines - 74,693

Storm water drain - 22,593