Mumbai Rains: BMC Covers 45,000 Manholes With Protective Grills Ahead Of Monsoon |

Mumbai: The BMC has covered around 45,000 (45%) manholes with protective grills beneath its cover. The nets will prevent any mishaps like citizens, animals, or vehicles falling into open manholes especially during the monsoon, claims the civic official. However, it would be challenging for them to cover the remaining manholes with grills by May 31.

Following the High Court's (HC) directives, the civic body got the manholes covered on war-footing last year. Since the manhole covers get stolen frequently, the BMC also decided to install protective grills beneath the cover to prevent any mishap. Protective grills made of stainless steel, fiber and iron ductile were installed at 100 location on a pilot basis in September last year.

Finally, it was decided to install protective grills made of iron ductile. "The grills installed in manholes will be an additional layer of defence to prevent mishaps. The grills made of iron ductile are less expensive compared to steel and fibre. We have installed 45,000 grills till now, while a target is set to cover 80% manholes with grills by May 31. Since a few days are left for the monsoon, the work has been sped up and efforts are being taken to complete the target within deadline," said a senior civic official.

The manhole covers made of cast iron get stolen frequently since they fetch a good price (Rs. 3,000 to 5,000) on the gray market for petty thieves and drug addicts. As per civic data, 836 manhole covers were stolen in 2022, which was the highest in the past four years. The stolen manhole cover is replaced and FIR's/complaints are lodged at concerned police station by ward offices. The BMC had also warned scrap dealers about strong action against them if they were found purchasing the stolen covers.

Total manholes: 1 lakh

Storm Water Department manholes: 25,000

Sewage Water Department manholes in City area : 27,078

Western Suburbs: 31,621

Eastern Suburbs: 15,983