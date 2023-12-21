Mumbai: BMC Takes Swift Action Against Illegal Encroachments In After Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Directive

FPJ

After Chief Minister Eknath Shinde orders Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has pulled up its socks against illegal encroachments in Mumbai. On Thursday, Additional Commissioner Ashiwini Joshi directed her subordinate officers to co-ordinate among themselves demolish the illegal encroachments in Mumbai. She held meeting at BMC head quarters with the officers of anti encroachment cell of BMC.

Joint Commissioner of Vigilant Gangathara D; Deputy commissioner Harshad Kale; Vishwas Shankarwar; Ramakant Biradar; Sangita Hasanale, Devidas Kshirsagar; Assistant Commissioner Mrudula Ande; and other concerned officers were present during the meeting.

During the Meeting Joshi directed officers to consolidate all the mechanism which is required for the demolition and start the action. So, reserve plots will be open and citizens will get relief. She also directed officers to take help from the nearby police station to remove such encroachments.

Consolidating Mechanisms for Swift Action

Joshi also directed different authorities of state government to hand over different reserve and open plots of state government in Mumbai and free spaces after removal of encroachment should be handed over to BMC. She also directed authorities to appoint designated officers to carry out removal process of encroachment. BMC also asked Mhada officers to hand over all the details about repairing work of Cess buildings of Mumbai. She also directed to appoint officer of Building proposal and repairing authority as nodal officer in this regard.

During the meeting discussion was also held on up coming mechanism which is going to develop with the help of satellite images of encroachments. With the help of the mechanism BMC will know the changes in land and encroachment status of the land. So effective action would be taken.

Wrap-Up of State Assembly Winter Session

On last day of State Assembly winter session finished on Wednesday. On the question raised by the Opposition leader, Vijay Vadettiwar pertaining to non action against illegal encroachment in various cities of Maharashtra. Shinde had then informed the assembly that He has already given directions to Municipal corporations to demolish the encroachment and also action will be taken against officer who shield such encroachment in his jurisdiction.