South Mumbai Residents Seek Bombay Hight Court's Intervention To Lift Stay On BMC Road Concretisation Tenders

Corporator Makarand Narwekar |

South Mumbai residents, led by former corporator Makarand Narwekar, will file an intervention application on Friday in the Bombay High Court, requesting the court to lift the stay imposed on the fresh tenders invited by the BMC for road concretisation in the City area of Mumbai.

Last week, the Bombay High Court stayed the fresh bids for road concretisation after Contractor Roadway Solutions India Infra Limited (RSIIL) challenged the termination of the contract. RSIIL brought to the court's attention that the civic body had invited new tenders.

'Residents have expressed fears over road condition'

Months ago, Narwekar wrote letters to the BMC, urging action against the contractor's refusal to carry out road works in South Mumbai. The BMC, noting delays, penalised and terminated the contract. Referring to the high court's observation that road concretisation is not an emergency, Narwekar expressed citizens' anxiety about timely completion before the monsoon.

“I have received multiple complaints from residents expressing fears and anxiety about the pathetic condition of the roads in the city. Due to the contractor’s audacious refusal to commence the work, we have suffered for almost a year. Now, the citizens want the BMC to complete the concretisation works on war footing ahead of monsoon,” said Narwekar, former corporator from Colaba.

He received complaints about the roads' poor condition and emphasized citizens' right to better civic amenities. Narwekar urged the high court to allow the BMC to proceed with the tendering process for immediate road works.