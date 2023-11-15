Mumbai News: Ex-BJP Corporator From Colaba Urges BMC To Reserve Garden For Women; Proposes It Be Named After Late BJP Leader Sushma Swaraj

Former BJP corporator from Colaba Makarand Narwekar |

Makarand Narwekar, former BJP corporator from Colaba, has written to the BMC demanding that the civic-run garden located at Deepak Jog Chowk on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg must be reserved for women and named after late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.

Underlining that it is a matter of fact that the cities aren’t designed for women, Narwekar said, “If we want to build truly sustainable cities, we need to think about designating open spaces for women. Statues, streets and garden names can imbue a sense of identity, highlighting the work and achievements of individuals and groups. In this backdrop, there is an urgent need to designate open spaces for women for their well-being.”

The letter argued that though there are reserved compartments and seats for them in local trains and BEST buses, no garden in the city is reserved for women. Regarding his appeal to name the garden after late Sushma Swaraj, Narwekar reasoned that she served as India’s second women foreign minister, the first woman chief minister of Delhi and the first woman Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. “She was the beacon of women power in modern India. Naming the garden, reserved only for women, after Swaraj would be befitting tribute to her and would help in taking her legacy forward to the coming generations,” he added.

