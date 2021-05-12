Mumbai: BMC suspends COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group until further orders

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after Maharashtra Government's decision of temporary supension of the COVID-19 vaccination for 18 to 44 age group said that it regrets the inconvenience caused to the young Mumbaikars. It said that until any further orders vaccination for 18-44 age group is suspended.

However, the civic body said that slots for 45 plus shall open after 9 pm tonight for booking to get vaccinated tomorrow (May 13). It also said that no walk-ins will be allowed at the vaccination centers.

Today, panic gripped in the state among the youth as the government had decided to put hold on vaccination for the 18-44 age group and divert the doses for beneficiaries above 45 years of age. For the uninitiated, amid the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in the state, the Maharashtra government had said that the state will now vaccinate only people above 45 years of age.