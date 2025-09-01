Ganeshotsav 2025: 18,171 Ganesh Idols Immersed In Kalyan-Dombivli In First Five Days Of Visarjan | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

A total of 18,171 Ganesh idols have been immersed in the Kalyan-Dombivli region over the first five days of Visarjan, as of Sunday night. According to Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials, the count includes 7,419 idols made of Shadu clay and 10,752 made of Plaster of Paris (POP).

Artificial Ponds and Safety Measures

To manage the immersion process smoothly, KDMC had set up artificial ponds across various wards, supported by firefighting systems, medical teams, and dedicated collection centers for nirmalya (flowers and leaves). During the five days, around 32 tonnes of nirmalya were collected.

High Court Guidelines on Immersion

As per the High Court directive, idols up to six feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds created by the civic body, while taller idols are allowed to be immersed in natural water bodies. Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal appealed to devotees to follow the guidelines and use the artificial ponds.

Deployment of Civic Staff

Several civic officers and employees were deployed at key ghats, including Durgadi, Motha Gaon, and Kumbharkhan Pada. The Solid Waste Management Department arranged for nirmalya kalash (urns), dustbins, and manpower for cleaning the immersion sites.

Processing of Collected Nirmalya

The 32 tonnes of collected nirmalya have been sent for processing at the Hon. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan’s fertilizer project, Ganesh Mandir’s fertilizer unit in Dombivli, and the municipal corporation’s own biogas and fertilizer projects.

Digital Mapping for Devotee Convenience

For the first time this year, KDMC also displayed ward-wise immersion sites on Google Maps, enabling devotees to easily locate and access the nearest facility. Many citizens expressed satisfaction with the improved arrangements at artificial ponds across the city.