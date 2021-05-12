Mumbai: Doctor couple collects unused COVID-19 meds to help needy patients

Mumbai: A doctor couple in Mumbai is collecting medicines from those who have recovered from COVID and providing them to the needy patients.

On May 1, Dr Marcus Ranney and his wife Dr Raina started Meds For More - a citizen initiative to collect unused medicines from Covid-19 recovered patients.

"We started this initiative 10 days ago. We collect medicines from housing societies and provide them to those who can not afford them," Dr Marcus Ranney told ANI.

"The idea came when one of the family members of our staff got infected from Covid and they needed medication. As you know the medicines can be expensive. At that time there were a few people who had recovered from Covid, so we decided to take their medicines and donate them," said Dr Raina.