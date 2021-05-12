COVID-19 in Mumbai: List of vaccination centres issued by BMC; most centres to open after 12 pm

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday released a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres, but most after the centres will open after 12 pm.
The BMC said the centres administering vaccines to ages 45+ and 18-44 is strictly based on bookings. Taking to Twitter, BMC said: "List of centres administering vaccines to 45+s and 18-44s , strictly on the basis of bookings. Walk-in allowed only for HCW, FLW as well as Mumbaikars due for second dose of Covaxin."
"More centres may be added - so keep checking http://cowin.gov.in," the civic body added.
According to BMC, 31 vaccination centres administering Covishield will open after 12 pm, while 21 centres administering Covaxin will also open after 12 pm.
The civic body said that no walk-in for anyone except healthcare workers, frontline workers HCW, and people due for the second dose of Covaxin (limited stock).
The BMC had earlier said there have been server issues leading to uncertainty in slot creation and publishing too. "We regret the miscommunication in slot booking announcements today. There have been server issues leading to uncertainty in slot creation & publishing too. It will be fixed soon," the civic body tweeted.
Here's the list of COVID-19 vaccination centres: