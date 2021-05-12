COVID-19 in Mumbai: List of vaccination centres issued by BMC; most centres to open after 12 pm

"More centres may be added - so keep checking http://cowin.gov.in," the civic body added.

According to BMC, 31 vaccination centres administering Covishield will open after 12 pm, while 21 centres administering Covaxin will also open after 12 pm.

The civic body said that no walk-in for anyone except healthcare workers, frontline workers HCW, and people due for the second dose of Covaxin (limited stock).

The BMC had earlier said there have been server issues leading to uncertainty in slot creation and publishing too. "We regret the miscommunication in slot booking announcements today. There have been server issues leading to uncertainty in slot creation & publishing too. It will be fixed soon," the civic body tweeted.