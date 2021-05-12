Mumbai COVID-19 hospital moves SC, seeks action against supply agency for 'denying' oxygen on approved price

New Delhi: A Mumbai based COVID-19 hospital approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday alleging that an oxygen supplier--Indo Gas--has denied the supply of medical oxygen to the hospital forcing patients to be transferred to other hospitals.

The plea was filed by Crystal Hospital Ltd, now renamed as NIHS Re-Life Hospital Ltd, Mumbai, which said that the hospital was willing to pay five times the approved price, but Indo Gas "denied supply" and demanded a minimum of 10 times the official rate.

The petition said the NIHS Re-Life Hospital is a COVID hospital with 90 beds of which 13 have hi-tech ICU facilities.

"The hospitals which are requisitioned by the BMC for COVID patients can retain 20 per cent of the beds for non-COVID patients," it said and added that the petitioner hospital, "committed to social cause and the welfare of the commonwealth", wanted to make available the entire facility for COVID treatment.

The petition said that since April 12, oxygen was denied by Indo Gas, and the petitioner hospital had to shift the patients to other hospitals.